WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kooman & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 192,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,661,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,182,000 after acquiring an additional 809,652 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,360,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,599,000 after buying an additional 92,698 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $840,000.

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $23.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $24.65.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

