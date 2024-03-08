iA Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Integral Ad Science worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth about $2,260,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,548,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,671,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IAS. Bank of America assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integral Ad Science

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $23,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,010,001 shares in the company, valued at $910,140,014. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $23,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,010,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,140,014. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $63,794.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,922.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,672,860 shares of company stock worth $23,403,381 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integral Ad Science Stock Up 3.7 %

IAS stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.81, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.62. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $20.88.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.27 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Integral Ad Science Profile

(Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

