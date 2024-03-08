Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 2.8 %

STZ stock opened at $255.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.15 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.81.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

