Townsquare Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WST opened at $362.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.37. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.43 and a 12-month high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.15%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $724,053.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,708.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $724,053.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,708.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,163 shares of company stock worth $26,361,334. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WST. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

