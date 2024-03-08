Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 511.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of IEV stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

