WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New $493,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VTIP stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

