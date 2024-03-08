Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1,301.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 74.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $80.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

