WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 5,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of XBAP opened at $31.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $81.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.63.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.