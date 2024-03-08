WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $539,000 in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $25.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

