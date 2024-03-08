Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 831.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 399.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,640,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,660,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,919 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,544 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.54.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.51.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

