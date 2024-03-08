Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 5,492 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 265.4% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 15,002 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 95.2% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 13,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 54.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 682,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,951,000 after buying an additional 240,728 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC raised its position in MetLife by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET opened at $71.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.03. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MET. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MET

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.