Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,195 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 35.5% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 73,466 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,530,000 after buying an additional 19,236 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 109.1% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 148,954 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 77,711 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,329,000 after purchasing an additional 555,639 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.3% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 29,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,250 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $95.76 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $102.84. The stock has a market cap of $108.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.37 and its 200 day moving average is $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.