The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 9,892 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,892 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Automatic Data Processing worth $69,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $244.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

