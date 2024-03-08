Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,973,000 after buying an additional 16,797,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $569,628,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,861,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

