Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases 245 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOX. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,230,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,765,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

VOX stock opened at $127.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $86.41 and a 12 month high of $129.71.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

