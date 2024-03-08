Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 29,039 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,039 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.17% of Arch Capital Group worth $49,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 607,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,456,000 after acquiring an additional 318,612 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. LRT Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 27,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $87.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.13. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.