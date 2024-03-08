Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 3,029 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of Polaris worth $26,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Polaris during the third quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 35.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 30,114 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter worth approximately $6,898,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Polaris by 85.3% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 61.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 75,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PII opened at $92.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.59. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.98.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.69). Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.44.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

