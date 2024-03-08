ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 3.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 0.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 70,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.2 %

ONEOK stock opened at $77.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.18. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $78.18.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.35%.

ONEOK announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

