The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Progressive by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.17.

Read Our Latest Report on PGR

Progressive Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $196.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $196.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.