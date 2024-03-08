Toroso Investments LLC Has $3.93 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,842 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $712,140,000 after purchasing an additional 201,316 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in NetApp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,378,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $334,502,000 after purchasing an additional 94,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $104.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.68. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.73 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Argus raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.94.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

