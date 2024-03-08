Toroso Investments LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,765 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Boeing by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA opened at $203.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.45. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.17, a PEG ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

