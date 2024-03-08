Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $82,379,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $36,513,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 111,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 19,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $546.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.77 and a fifty-two week high of $562.69. The stock has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $543.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.64.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

