iA Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,024 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of THOR Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in THOR Industries by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 20.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in THOR Industries by 39.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the first quarter valued at $1,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.67.

Insider Activity at THOR Industries

In other THOR Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $375,075.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,439,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

THO stock opened at $106.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.85. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $129.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.79.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

