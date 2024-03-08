Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.29. 192,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,461. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average of $50.49.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1623 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

