Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,907 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.53.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $183.22. 214,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,463. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.04. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $185.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $3.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.76%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.