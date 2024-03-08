The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Position Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,063,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,291,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,384,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,102 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $498,336,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 154.8% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,414,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,530,000 after buying an additional 859,301 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 263.7% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,098,000 after buying an additional 668,305 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,091,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,461,000 after buying an additional 640,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,699 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.72.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE SHW traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $344.83. 155,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,302. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $346.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.87.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

