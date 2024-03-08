Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,973,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.70% of The Cigna Group worth $1,422,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $343.85. The stock had a trading volume of 366,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $347.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.55.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.24, for a total transaction of $2,181,571.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,270,962.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,319 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.24, for a total value of $2,181,571.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,270,962.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,347,634. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.87.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

