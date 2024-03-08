Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,327,000 after purchasing an additional 386,767 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Entegris by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 748,491 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,329,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,853,000 after purchasing an additional 536,532 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 1.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,150,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,722,000 after purchasing an additional 53,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,317,000 after purchasing an additional 184,469 shares in the last quarter.

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,939 shares of company stock worth $5,951,089. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.13. 75,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,930. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.04. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.37 and a 1 year high of $146.75.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

ENTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.64.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

