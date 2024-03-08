Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $225,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.71.

General Electric Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $8.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,473,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.24 and a 200 day moving average of $123.55. General Electric has a 52-week low of $86.45 and a 52-week high of $175.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

