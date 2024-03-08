Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,650 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 10.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $531,000. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of American Tower by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.55.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.87. 360,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,793. The firm has a market cap of $96.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.38, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.14.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 213.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.