iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,394 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 123.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $35.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu acquired 85,910 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $2,499,981.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,360,270.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 263,731 shares of company stock worth $7,696,292. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

