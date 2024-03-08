iA Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $5.33 Million in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 242,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 142,658 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

