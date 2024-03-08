iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $5.46 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,510 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Eaton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Eaton by 3.2% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN opened at $301.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.52. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $155.38 and a 12-month high of $301.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.89%.

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,942 shares of company stock worth $7,108,707 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.79.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

