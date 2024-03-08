GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 47,477 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,477 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.25% of James River Group worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in James River Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,211,000 after acquiring an additional 81,613 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on James River Group from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded James River Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on James River Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on James River Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

JRVR opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $218.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.80 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. James River Group’s payout ratio is -8.85%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

