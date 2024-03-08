GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 81,507 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,507 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.90% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 837.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 749.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 57.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $11.21.

Insider Activity at Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America ( NASDAQ:MPAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.36). Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $171.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 7,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $62,989.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,733.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MPAA

About Motorcar Parts of America

(Free Report)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.