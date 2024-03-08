GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 252,189 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 69.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 614,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,189 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Telos were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Telos by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 490,269 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Telos by 2,569.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,288,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940,584 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Telos by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Telos by 214.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 38,293 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telos Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $3.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Telos Co. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TLS. Northland Securities increased their price target on Telos from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. B. Riley upgraded Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Further Reading

