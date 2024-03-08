GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.65 Million in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,361 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Tri Pointe Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average is $31.11.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

