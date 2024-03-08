GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 468,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.28% of Vimeo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the first quarter worth $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the first quarter worth $104,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Vimeo by 3,726.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vimeo by 31.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Vimeo stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.68 million, a P/E ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $5.46.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $105.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.37 million. Vimeo had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

