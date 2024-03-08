Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stake Trimmed by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TAP opened at $64.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.32 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.52.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

