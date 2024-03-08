Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 346,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 20,583 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 42.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $850.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of -0.10.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $59.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.78%. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

About Nordic American Tankers

(Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.