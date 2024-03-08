Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,120 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $24,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 41.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 44.0% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKR. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $30.83 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

