47,735 Shares in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,468,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of argenx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of argenx by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of argenx by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of argenx by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of argenx by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $388.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $388.01 and a 200-day moving average of $447.93. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $327.73 and a 52-week high of $550.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.60 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $451.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on argenx in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on argenx from $346.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.42.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

