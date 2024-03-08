The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,087 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Prologis worth $92,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Prologis by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 601,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,530,000 after purchasing an additional 27,547 shares in the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Prologis by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,004,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,741,000 after acquiring an additional 475,229 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 18.8% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 285,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,997,000 after acquiring an additional 45,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Stock Down 0.3 %

PLD stock opened at $132.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.02. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.78%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.