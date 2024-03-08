The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,409,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 631,801 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.37% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $106,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $86.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.63.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

