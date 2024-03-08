Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 159.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $264.85 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.33 and a twelve month high of $310.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.07 and its 200 day moving average is $271.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.44 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 3.34%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.73 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.41%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading

