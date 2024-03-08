Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 4,676 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 57.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 161.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Stock Up 0.4 %

BOOT stock opened at $90.18 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at $529,306.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at $529,306.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,339 shares of company stock worth $2,413,715 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOOT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boot Barn

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

