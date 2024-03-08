nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Holdings Raised by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in nVent Electric by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,867,000 after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in nVent Electric by 720.0% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the third quarter worth about $8,213,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in nVent Electric by 0.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 401,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,987.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,987.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 400,252 shares of company stock valued at $25,713,777. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NVT opened at $69.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.22. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.34.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

