Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Grows Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $583.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $540.44 and its 200-day moving average is $509.67. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $350.58 and a 1 year high of $629.38.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $594.60.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

