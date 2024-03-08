Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG opened at $97.06 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $98.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.27.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $143,337.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $143,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $784,493.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 332,967 shares of company stock valued at $28,667,758. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

