iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 20,966 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,966 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,061,000 after buying an additional 102,091 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,360,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,479,000 after buying an additional 90,438 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $325,230,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,124,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35,681 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $129.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $231.42.

Insider Activity

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

